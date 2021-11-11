The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for portions of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington for Thursday afternoon through late Friday night.
Columbia County Emergency Management has also issued a weather alert concerning the heavy rain event and flooding potential.
"Due to excessive rainfall and compounding impacts to rivers, will likely begin Thursday afternoon," the county's alert states. "Heavy rain may result in landslides in areas of steep terrain, as well as debris flows in and near burned areas from recent wildfires. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Stay tuned for more information and stay safe."
The Flood Watch is for the following areas:
Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central Columbia River Gorge, Central Oregon Coast, Central Willamette Valley, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Lower Columbia, North Oregon Coast, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Northern Oregon Cascades, Upper Hood River Valley and Western Columbia River Gorge. In southwest Washington, Central Columbia River Gorge, Greater Vancouver Area, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, South Washington Cascade Foothills, South Washington Cascades, South Washington Coast, Western Columbia River Gorge and Willapa Hills.
Impacts
Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Street flooding is also possible.
Heavy rain may also result in landslides in areas of steep terrain, as well as debris flows in and near burned areas from recent wildfires.
Find the latest information at: https://alerts.weather.gov/cap/or.php?x=1
Debris flows are rapidly moving, extremely destructive landslides. They can contain boulders and logs transported in a fast-moving soil and water slurry down steep hillsides and through narrow canyons. They can easily travel a mile or more. A debris flow moves faster than a person can run. People, structures and roads located below steep slopes in canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk.
If your home, work, or route is in a watch area:
- Stay alert. Track the flood watch by radio, TV, weather radio or online. If told to evacuate, do so immediately.
- Listen. Unusual sounds might indicate moving debris, such as trees cracking or boulders knocking together. A trickle of falling mud or debris may precede larger landslides. If you think there is danger of a landslide, leave immediately.
- Watch the water. If water in a stream or creek suddenly turns muddy or the amount of water flowing suddenly decreases or increases, this is a warning that the flow has been affected upstream. You should immediately leave the area because a debris flow may soon be coming downstream.
- Travel with extreme caution. Assume roads are not safe. Be alert when driving, especially at night. Embankments along roadsides may fail, sending rock and debris onto the road.
For more landslide and debris flow information: https://www.oregongeology.org/Landslide/debrisflow.htm
