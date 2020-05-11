The Columbia County Humane Society is encouraging public and pet participation in the annual Pets 2 the Rescue.
During this time of economic stress, shelter donations are down and shelter fundraisers have been cancelled, but the care and needs of homeless dogs and cats are as great as ever, according to a release from the Columbia County Humane Society.
Pets 2 the Rescue is a 1-mile and 5K virtual run/walk event to raise funds for Columbia Humane Society and other non-profit animal shelters and pet adoption agencies across the United States.
Dogs wants to walk or run to help less fortunate shelter animals. Cats want to help, too. Pets 2 the Rescue is their opportunity!
Register between now and the end of May for just $10 and 100% of your registration fee goes to Columbia Humane Society. You can make an even greater impact by making an additional donation as you register.
You can also purchase Pets 2 the Rescue merchandise, that includes t-shirts, polo shirts, hoodies, embroidered hats, mugs and more from the Pets 2 the Rescue ETSY store, which will be up and running soon to help.
How does it work? 3 easy steps:
Register for the virtual 1 mile or virtual 5K any time between May 1 - May 31. During registration you will be asked to choose your participating Shelter and team. Be sure to select Columbia Humane Society and 100% of your $10 registration fee will come to us. You can also choose to make an additional donation as your register.
Walk or Run your distance, with your pet if you would like, by June 1.
Local Stay at Home orders allow us to run outdoors still observing Oregon's Social Distancing guidelines.
Submit your Time online either using the free “IYR Virtual” mobile app or manually in the online race results. Runners who submit their time by June 1 will be entered into a drawing for “door prizes."
Columbia Humane Society would like to Thank-you for your support. Without your help we can't keep doing the wonderful life saving and changing work we do.
Get full details and a link to online registration, which opens May 1 for the Southeast and Midwest regions, at www.Pets2theRescue.org.
For more information about Precision Race LLC, visit www.PrecisionRace.com.
