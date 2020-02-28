The Clatskanie Middle/High School girls varsity basketball team will host De La Salle Catholic at 6 p.m. Friday night, Feb. 28 in the first round of the OSAA / OnPoint Community Credit Union 3A Girls State Basketball Championship.
Good Luck Lady Tigers!
The Clatskanie Middle/High School Lady Tigers varsity basketball team is heading to the OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union 3A Girls Basketball State Championship.
The Lady Tigers are seeded number one after capturing their third straight district title beating Willamina 61-41 at McMinnville High School on Saturday night, Feb. 22.
After splitting the season series, Clatskanie left no stone unturned this time around.
The Lady Tigers jumped out to an early 12-0 lead and never looked back. They would lead from the opening tip to the final whistle. There were points in the game where Willamina would cut it to single digits, but Clatskanie’s talent and experience would prove to be impossible to overcome for the Lady Bulldogs.
At the half, Willamina had cut it to 26-20, but the Lady Tigers opened up with a press that allowed them to put the game on ice.
Clatskanie’s transition offense was an x-factor in the district title game.
“I feel like that’s where we separate from some teams," Tigers Head Coach John Blodgett said. "We waited to imply the press until the second half, and it spurred a lot of offense for us."
The Lady Tigers had four of five starters reach double figures.
Junior post Shelby Blodgett scored a game-high 21 points, along with 19 rebounds and three assists.
Junior Alexis Smith scored 12 points, along with four rebounds and four steals.
Junior Olivia Sprague scored 10 points, along with six rebounds and four assists.
Sophomore Cloee McLeod scored 10 points, and Junior Kaity Sizemore had 6 points along with ten rebounds.
Following the game, the all-league selections were made.
Shelby Blodgett won Coastal Range League Player of the Year and joined Olivia Sprague on all-league first team.
Alexis Smith and Cloee McLeod received 2nd team honors.
Kaity Sizemore and Senior Annabelle Martin would round out the all-league selection with Honorable Mention honors.
The Tigers will spend this week preparing for now State competition hosting De La Salle Catholic at 6 p.m. Friday night, Feb. 28.
