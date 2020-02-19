The Warrenton Warriors have forced the Clatskanie Middle/High School Tigers out of State competition in a nail-biting finish to Tuesday's playoff contest.
The Clatskanie varsity boys basketball team came out strong but ultimately came up short against Warrenton 48-52.
Clatskanie entered the contest after defeating Taft of Lincoln City on Monday.
The Tuesday night loss eliminated the Tigers from postseason contention and ended their season at 5-19. The victory for Warrenton sends them to a state play-in/league playoff semifinal at Willamina on Thursday night.
In the first quarter, Clatskanie dominated the inside and built an early 10-2 lead. The Tigers keep pace and led 13-7 at the end of the 1st period.
The 2nd quarter, however, proved to be more challenging for the visiting Clatskanie Tigers. Warrenton implemented a hassling press, which forced 8 Clatskanie turnovers. The defense turned to offense, and Warrenton used an 18-0 run to take a 25-16 halftime lead.
At the half, junior Caleb Ramsey and senior Jon Moravec led the Tigers with 4 points apiece.
For the Warriors, junior Ethan Green led all scorers with 6.
The Warriors maintained the lead through the second with a series of clutch shots.
With five seconds left, senior Dawson Evenson hit a 3 pointer, but the clock wound down, forcing the Tigers to foul. With 0.8 left, Warrenton freshman Dawson Little hit the game-sealing free throw.
Down the stretch, Warrenton held the ball and won the game at the foul line. Clatskanie couldn’t get over the hump but played until the final whistle.
Clatskanie (5-19) was led by senior Dawson Evenson, who scored 15 points; senior Jon Moravec added 14.
Watch for updates here online and in the Friday editions of the Chief as the Clatskanie varsity girls basketball team head to State competition.
