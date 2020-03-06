It has been a challenging and a rewarding season for Clatskanie Middle/High School winter sports teams.
Lasting through all the tough competition, the Lady Lions varsity girls basketball team reached the second round of the OSAA / OnPoint Community Credit Union 3A Basketball Championships on Thursday, March 4, and beat Harrisburg. Clatskanie was set to play Marshall High School on Friday at 1:30. See results here online and read more in the March 13 print edition of The Chief.
Clatskanie Middle/High School athletic director Ryan Tompkins gives us his insight into what the winter sports program has accomplished for the students, staff and for the community.
The Chief: Overall, what is your assessment of the winter team sports programs?
Tompkins: We are excited about our winter sports teams. Basketball has always been a big draw in this town. Any given evening or weekend, the gyms in our district are booked solid with kids playing basketball. We had great participation on the boys side, with a Varsity, Junior Varsity and C Team this year. Our girls are coming off the State Championship last year and have continue their excellence thus far.
We are excited about the direction of our wrestling program as well. Zach Davis took over last year and his coaching staff has invested a ton of hard work into our wrestlers. We competed in the toughest District in the State and had a ton of success. Our youth wrestling program continues to blossom. “The Barn” (Old MS Gym) is packed with Youth, Middle School and HS Wrestlers.
A ton of kudos go out to the sheer volume of volunteer coaches that go out of their way to support the youth in this town and providing the opportunities that these kids have available to them.
The Chief: If any of the teams make it to State, what would be your advice to the players and the coaches?
Tompkins: Trent Berntsen and Austin Han both qualified for state wrestling. They spent time practicing in preparation for the 12-man tournament this year. We are excited for them and the coaching staff who participated at state in the Portland Coliseum on February 28 and 29.
Our girls have qualified for the state playoffs and they will got the opportunity to return to Coos Bay.
From the handful of years that I’ve been involved in our athletic programs, the one piece of advice is to not take anything for granted. Any chance you have to compete at the state tournament is a great opportunity and there’s no guarantee that you will get to make it there again. Stick with what got you there and be excited to compete against the best.
The Chief: Win or lose this season, what do you hope the students take away from their participation in the winter sports?
Tompkins: Student-athlete’s in our building are held to the highest standards of anyone in our student body. The have to be in attendance all day, they have to be passing their classes and be on track to graduate, they spend hours out of school balancing homework/practice/games. The commitment, dedication and personal sacrifice that a 14-18 year old goes through in order to represent our school on the court/mats is admirable.
Win or lose, the lessons and memories of working so hard with your teammates and coaches towards a common goal lasts a lifetime. If it was all about winning or losing, we wouldn’t want to be involved. Twenty years from now these kids will remember the bus trips, the time spent with friends and the lessons gathered by coaches, not weather they place 2nd or 4th place in the league.
The Chief: Any changes (new coaches, etc) that we should look for in next winter’s teams?
Tompkins: We are very pleased with the efforts of our winter coaches. Between John Blodgett, Zach Davis and Kim Rogers we only have five years of varsity coaching experience between them. Many people may not realize the amount of work that it takes to run a varsity program.
The investment of time and resources by these coaches shouldn’t go unnoticed. The time away from family, their personal money used to buy kids meals and equipment, the countless hours of work in the off-season to help each kids achieve their potential is truly sacrificial.
My personal belief that if every member in our community, at some time in their adult lives, served in public office and as a youth coach there would be great bit more understanding that we could all have for one another.
Follow Clatskanie Middle/High School sports online at osaa.org, thechiefnews.com and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.