The Rainier High School varsity boys basketball team, ranked 8th, will host 9th ranked Oregon Episcopal, at 6 p.m. Saturday night, Feb. 29, in the first round of the OSAA / OnPoint Community Credit Union 3A Boys Basketball State Championship.
The State contest follows Rainier’s first District title victory in over a decade Feb. 22, beating Warrenton 53-50.
A Brennan Tompkins three-pointer with 6.8 seconds left would prove to be the difference in that contest. Warrenton started the game off strong, with freshman Dawson Little scoring the teams first 10 points. After the end of the first period, Warrenton led 13-6.
Rainier’s defense stepped up in the second period forcing turnovers and transition baskets. Heading into the break, Rainier was able to knot the score at 21.
The second half featured the two teams exchanging baskets and scoring sprees. Rainier would gain a lead, then Warrenton would grab it back. This script would continue throughout the rest of the contest.
With a little over a minute left, Warrenton led 50-46. Rainier defense then took center stage, stealing two straight inbounding passes and converting them into scores.
Warrenton call eda timeout with 42 seconds left and the score knotted at 50. With the opportunity to take the final shot, Warrenton’s press for a bucket was unsuccessful. Rainier took the final possession, and a Connor Rea kick out to Brennan Tompkins won the game.
Rea would finish with a team-high 14 points, Kenney Tripp would add 10.
On the other side, freshman Dawson Little, who was left off of any all-league selection, scored a game-High 24 points.
Following the victory, Rainier Coach Logan Nelson was selected as Coach of the Year.
“This is a great personal achievement, but I’ve gotta give credit to these kids, man,” Nelson said. “When I took the job over three years ago, we were nowhere close to competing for league titles, but these kids have worked extremely hard. Being able to host a state playoff game means so much, and I can’t wait to get going in practice.
Nelson also added that the “grit” of his group of players is what gave them the x-factor in the victory.
Following the game, all-league awards were presented.
Senior Connor Rea won Player of the Year (POY) for the Coastal Range League, and Kenney Tripp joined him on the first team, along with Clatskanie senior Dawson Evenson.
“It’s been such a great feeling accomplishing one of our biggest team goals, the District Championship,” Rea said. “We’ve really been coming together on the court in the most important part of the season! Our hard work has really been starting to show, but we know that this is just the start of what we truly want to accomplish. Getting chosen as POY has also been a great feeling but that would not have been possible without my teammates beside me!“
Senior Easton Crape received 2nd team honors, and Josh Brittain and Eli Parmley received Honorable Mention.
Follow The Rainier High School boys basketball team at State competition at osaa.com and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
