The Clatskanie Middle High School varsity boys basketball team is closer to State competition this morning.
Clatskanie advanced past the first round of the Coastal Range League Playoffs Monday night, Feb. 17 with a 64-55 victory over Taft of Lincoln City.
The Tigers win, their third of the year over Taft, advances them to the league playoff quarterfinals, where they'll travel to Warrenton tonight.
In the opening half of MOnday's contest, Clatskanie exposed a distinct size advantage pounding the ball inside, taking advantage of the height differential. However, sharp-shooting from three point range kept Taft in it. At the end of the first quarter, Clatskanie led 17-14.
The second quarter adapted a large amount of physicality with both sides beginning to foul and provide tougher looks. The same sort of inside game from Clatskanie and three point game from Taft continued. At the half, Clatskanie remained in front, leading 32-28.
Junior Caleb Ramsey and senior Dawson Evenson lead Clatskanie into the break with 10 points each.
Taft senior Jordan Hall lead the scoring with 18 points.
In the third quarter, both team defenses picked up the pace, limiting scoring to under 10 for both sides. Taft grabbed a 37-36 lead with two minutes left in the third quarter, but Clatskanie surged ahead 40-37 heading into the final period.
Clatskanie players remained in front stretching their lead to as much as 11, and winning 64-55.
The post trio of Dawson Evenson (17), Jonathan Moravec (17), and Caleb Ramsey (15) led Clatskanie (5-18).
Taft senior Jordan Hall, who scored 30 to lead all scorers, led Taft (4-15).
After the contest, Clatskanie senior Jack Boothe had this to say about his teams resolve, after starting the season 1-17 and going 4-2 since that point.
"We all want to play for each other and not for anyone else," Booth said. "We knew what the season meant to us, and after not starting the way we wanted to, we knew that we had a buckle down. We're not where we want to be yet, but we'll keep on working and going hard at every practice, challenging each team until the last minute."
"We were over matched with most of our guards quitting early into the season (6 guards quit)," Clatskanie first year head Coach Kimbo Fisher said. "But we still have six seniors who fight game in and game out. Our young players have to come to realize they'll need to step up. Our Tigers don't quit. They hunt in packs. Our Tiger pack changes every game, and we're still hunting."
Clatskanie will face off against Warrenton Tuesday night. Two more wins for Clatskanie would qualify them for the state playoffs. Clatskanie and Warrenton met six days ago, in a game Warrenton won 41-38 on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime.
