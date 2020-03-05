The Clatskanie Middle/High School varsity girls basketball team surged ahead in State competition beating Harrisburg 47-60 this afternoon at the OSAA/OnPoint 3A State Basketball Championship at Coos Bay - North Bend.
The Lady Tigers will take on Marshfield High School at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 6.
Follow the results here online and at osaa.org.
