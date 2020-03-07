The Clatskanie Middle/High School varsity girls basketball team defeated Sutherlin 51-40 to win the title in the OSAA / OnPoint Community Credit Union 3A State Basketball Championship.
The Saturday night victory in Coos Bay wraps up a stunning season for the Lady Tigers.
Athletic director Ryan Tompkins tells The Chief a community-wide celebration for the team is being planned. Details to be announced soon.
Following the team's title victory, Tompkins summed up the Lady Tigers 2020 season.
"After winning the championship last year, there were a ton of expectations on this years’ team, additionally, every team you play is trying to play the role of spoiler.
This can be a lot to put on the shoulders of such young kids and that’s why I think winning this year, under those conditions, makes this year’s season that much more impressive.
It’s been a blast to follow this team and win/lose we would have been incredibly proud of them. The Clatskanie faithful travelled the 285 mile journey in full force and the student section (plus Willamina and Brookings Harbor) were energized and on their feet the whole game.
All together if makes scholastic-athletics special and helps create memories that last a lifetime for a small town, like ours."
Read more in the Friday print edition of The Chief.
