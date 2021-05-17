Update posted at 6:30 a.m. May 17
The Clatskanie Middle/High School Track Team has qualified seven members for State. Natalie Katon (Shot put, discus and javelin), Maya Helmen (discus and javelin), Josh Quevido (discus and long jump), Cedrix Moses (discus), Addison Ward (high jump), Lilly Booth (pole vault) and Blake Brockway (pole vault).
The state tournament will is scheduled for Tuesday, May 18, at Harrisburg High School Spectators are not permitted due to the state pandemic health and safety guidelines.
Previous Chief coverage posted May 14
The Clatskanie Middle/High School Track Team hosts the 3A Special District 1 Meet Friday and Saturday, May 14-15 at Clatskanie Middle/High School for the fist time in over 20 years.
Coach Tim Van Voorst said this year’s team is small, but hard working.
“We’ve had a smaller group and we don’t have as many runners and jumpers that we have had in the past, but our throwers have really come a long way this year and it’s been exciting,” Van Voorst said. “Each team member chose the event that they are best in and we’ve compared them to other kids in our district to see our possible chances to go to State next Tuesday.”
Van Voorst said the team’s Natalie Katon, Josh Quevido, Cedric Heath and Maya Helmen are likely to qualify from the district meet for state competition.
“Our goal is getting better everyday,” Van Voorst said. “We preach to the kids that we measure success by improvement and getting a personal record (PR) every meet,” Van Voorst said. “I don’t care where they finish in their heat or the race, but did they better their time or go any further? It’s the PRs that we focus on.”
Van Voorst said the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged the students.
“We did notice that we have had a few more injuries just because of the abbreviated season, less time to prepare, they got right into track meets, so that was a challenge,” he said. “The kids responded well. They showed up. They have been motivated and that was the easy part for me. They wanted to be here because they missed last season due to the pandemic.”
Van Voorst said he hopes each member of the team takes away life lessons beyond the workouts and competition.
“We focused a lot this year on being a good teammate,” he said. “Encouraging others and working with the people around you. You don’t have to be best friends with the people you are with, but you do need to cooperate and work together, so we focused a lot on being supportive and being a good teammate.”
Van Voorst acknowledged even he is taking away a life lesson from this season.
“It’s been challenging because of the whole COVID thing and I have learned that we have to be flexible,” he said. “With the ups and downs of the restrictions and the many changes, working on being flexible is something that I need to do.”
Bob Horness, Brian Kujala, Elliott Osborn and Kirk Bennett are the Clatskanie Middle/High School Track Team assistant coaches.
The Clatskanie Middle/High School Track Team
- Even Bergman
- Sommer Burnard
- Lilly Booth
- Blake Brockway
- Dawson Gorley
- Benjamin Hadley
- Cedrix Heath
- Maya Helmen
- Natalie Katon
- Hayden McGinnis
- Josh Quevido
- Addison Ward
