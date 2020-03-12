Update posted at 12:15 p.m. March 12
The Girls Basketball community celebration that was schedule for tomorrow (3/13), has been postponed. In light of the public health concerns and limitation on the number of attendees, the team felt it would be prudent to postponed the event until a later date.
That makeup date is to be determined. We thank you for your understanding and flexibility, and we will update information on the public health crisis as it becomes available. Thank you, Ryan Tompkins.
Previous Chief coverage post March 11
City of Clatskanie residents and others will have the opportunity to honor a group of special local champions on Friday.
"In recognition of our Girls Basketball Team winning the State Championship, we will have a community-wide celebration for the team," Clatskanie Middle/High School athletic director Ryan Tompkins said.
The community celebration for the Clatskanie Middle/High School Varsity Girls Basketball Team is set from 2:40 to 3:15 p.m. Friday, in the CMHS gymnasium.
"All community members are invited to attend as we celebrate this outstanding accomplishment, Tompkins said.
The Clatskanie Middle/High School varsity girls basketball team defeated Sutherlin 51-40 on Saturday, March 7, to win the title in the OSAA / OnPoint Community Credit Union 3A State Basketball Championship.
For questions or comments, contact rtompkins@csd.k12.or.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.