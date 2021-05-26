The following update is provide by Clatskanie Middle/High School Athletic Director Ryan Tompkins.
Tonight's MS basketball games will be in the CMHS upper gym. MS Girls @4pm, MS Boys B @5:15pm and MS Boys A @6:30.
There are no referees available so I will be reffing the games. We ask that all spectators sign in prior to entering the gym. We ask that spectators watch the just game that their child is playing in and then exit the gym to ensure that we do not exceed the occupancy limitations.
For Friday's girls basketball game @ Willamina, we are limited to 30 visiting spectators. Coach Blodgett will distribute those tickets to the girls on the team to give to their family.
For Friday's boys basketball game at home, we ask that all spectators sign in prior to entering the gym. We ask that spectators watch the just game that their child is playing in and then exit the gym to ensure that we do not exceed the occupancy limitations.
Reminder, masks are required in the building for all spectators. Thank you, Ryan Tompkins
