The following update has been provided by Clatskanie Middle/High School Athletic Director Ryan Tompkins.
- 3/17 HS Soccer vs. Seaside has been move to the Clatskanie City Park at 6 p.m.
- All MS Football activities have been cancelled until 3/29
- HS Varsity Football vs. Rainier has been cancelled for Friday night (due to a Clatskanie player shortage)
As a reminder 3/25 will be Volleyball Senior Night against Warrenton. Each Senior athlete will be able to bring in two guests for the game. Please give those names to Coach Baker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.