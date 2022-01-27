The Clatskanie Middle/High School Sports Schedule
Update:
Due to player shortage, there will be no JV2 boys or JV girls games tonight (1/28). Clatskanie will play Warrenton under the following schedule:
4:30 Jv boys
6:00 v girls
7:30 v boys
Friday Jan. 28
●HS JV Girls Basketball vs. Warrenton
●HS JV Boys Basketball vs. Warrenton
●HS JV2 Boys Basketball vs. Warrenton
●HS V Girls Basketball vs. Warrenton
●HS V Boys Basketball vs. Warrenton
Saturday Jan. 29
●HS Wrestling @ Ilwaco
Monday Jan. 31
●MS Girls Basketball vs. Rainier
Tuesday Feb. 1
●HS JV Girls Basketball @Taft
*HS JV Boys Basketball @Taft
●HS V Girls Basketball @Taft
●HS V Boys Basketball @Taft
Wednesday Feb. 2
●MS Wrestling Home Meet vs. Rainier/St. Helens/Vernonia:
Thursday Feb. 3
●HS JV2 Boys Basketball @Knappa
●HS Wrestling Home Meet vs. Dayton/YC
Friday Feb. 4
●HS JV Girls Basketball @Rainier
*HS JV Boys Basketball @Rainier
●HS V Girls Basketball @Rainier
●HS V Boys Basketball @Rainier
●HS Girls Wrestling Districts @Century HS
Saturday Feb. 5
●HS Girls Wrestling Districts @Century HS
