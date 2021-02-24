Clatskanie Middle/High School Sports Schedule
Monday March 1
Middle School Girls Volleyball @Scappoose 4 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer @Seaside at 6 p.m.
Tuesday March 2
High School Girls Volleyball vs. Rainier: Start 4 p.m. (JV) stream link/5:30 (V) stream link
High School Cross Country @ Vernonia's Anderson Park at 4:30 p.m.
Thursday March 4
High School Girls JV Volleyball vs. Seaside at 5:30 p.m. stream link
High School Girls Varsity Volleyball @Seaside at 5:30 p.m.
Friday March 5
Middle School Flag Football vs. Neah Kah Nie at 4 p.m. stream link
High School Football @Yamhill-Carlton at 7 p.m. -Cancelled.
Saturday March 6
High School Girls Volleyball vs. Vernonia at 1 p.m. (JV) stream link/ 2:30 (V) stream link
