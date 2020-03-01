The Rainier High School boys varsity basketball team lost to Oregon Episcopal Saturday night, 56-33. Rainier's lost eliminated the team from the OSAA OnPoint Community Credit 3A Basketball Championships.
The Clatskanie Middle/High School girls varsity team beat De La Selle North Catholic 80-29 on Friday night. The Lady Tigers will face Harrisburg at 1:30 p.m. on March 5 at North Bend High School in round two of the championship competition.
Look for results online here, at osaa.org and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
