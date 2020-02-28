The Clatskanie Middle/High School varsity girls basketball team rolled over De La Selle North Catholic 80 to 29 to take the first round of the OSAA / OnPoint Community Credit Union 3A State Basketball Championship.
The Lady Tigers hosted the Friday night, Feb. 28 contest.
Clatskanie faces Harrisburg in the second round of the competition next week.
Follow the Lady Tigers here online and in the Fricay print editions of The Chief.
