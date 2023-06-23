The Rainier Jr/Sr High School Trap Team

The Rainier Jr/Sr High School Trap Team, from left to right, Levi Hall, Tristin Stout, Brooke Collin, Lilly Langhorne, Faith Langhorne, James Watkins, Justin Bozarth, Bree Cole, Brighton Stout, and Sam Monk.

 Courtesy from Pam Stout

The Rainier Jr/Sr High School Trap Team is entering the final stage of its season in the Oregon State High School Clay Target League.

To get experience leading up to the event, members of the team participated in a tournament in Newberg to get competition experience.  

