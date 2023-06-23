The Rainier Jr/Sr High School Trap Team is entering the final stage of its season in the Oregon State High School Clay Target League.
To get experience leading up to the event, members of the team participated in a tournament in Newberg to get competition experience.
The team will practice each week leading up to the state tournament, which will take place on June 24 at the Hillsboro Trap and Skeet Club.
Last season, the Rainier Jr/Sr High School team won the state tournament in the Class 1-A division, which is comprised of programs with 25 shooters or less. The team is looking to defend its state championship and will be feeling confident after a strong showing from its shooters at their last tournament in Newberg on May 13.
Ten team members traveled to Newberg to participate in the Newberg Youth Trapshooting Championships in early May, and five of their members finished in the top 20 at the event. Tristin Stout, James Watkins, Lilly Langhorne, Levi Hall, Brooke Collum, Brighton Stout, Bree Cole, Faith Langhorne, Sam Monk, and Justin Bozarth all made the trip.
“The team had a great day with some outstanding shooting,” said parent Pam Stout.
While there were no team awards given out at the tournament, individual awards were up for grabs for the top six finishers in the high school and middle school divisions.
Tristin Stout was the top-performing shooter for Rainier and recorded a score of 94/100, including two perfect consecutive rounds, which earned him a 50 straight patch. His score earned him fourth-place honors at the event.
Lilly Langhorne and James Watkins both scored a 92/100, including one perfect round each that saw them earn a 25 straight patch. Langhorne entered a tiebreaker and was able to secure a sixth-place finish after winning the tiebreaker. With her score, she finished as the highest-scoring female shooter in the tournament, according to Stout.
Levi Hall had a strong day shooting a 90/100, earning him the 2nd place trophy in the Middle School division, along with a 25 patch for a perfect round. Brighton Stout finished with an 87/100, which secured a third-place middle school trophy.
With their final tournament in the rearview mirror, the Rainier Trap Team will need to use its final practices before the state tournament to sharpen their skills and ensure they are ready to perform in the final competition of their season.
