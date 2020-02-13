ProActive Coaching will present a free informational session for coaches, student-athletes and their parents on Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Clatskanie Middle High School auditorium, 471 Bel Air Dr. in Clatskanie.
Organizers of the event said ProActive Coaching is a highly regarded organization that works to improve the experience for coaches, student-athletes and their parents at all amateur and professional levels.
ProActive Coaching Schedule
Session 1
3:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 20
For: All Student Athletes and Coaches
Topic: Choices to Reach Potential
Have standards, not rules. The clearer behavioral standards are defined, the better chance athletes will rise to them. In order for individual athletes and teams to reach their potential they must have clearly identified expectations for team behaviors. This presentation clearly defines the following characteristics in athletic, age appropriate terms; Discipline, Teachable Spirit, Mental Toughness, Accountability, Integrity, Selflessness, Pride and Humility.
4:30-5:30 Dinner
Food available in the CMHS commons
Session 2
5:30-6:30 p.m. Community/Parents
For: All Parents/Coaches/Community
Topic: Role of Parents in Athletics
A straightforward message from athletes to their parents about how adults can help their athletic performance, create good memories and demonstrate respect from the perspective of young people. Before, during and after competition will be addressed.
Presentations will be streamed on the Clatskanie Boosters Facebook Page.
For more information about ProActice Coaching visit https://proactivecoaching.info/shoppac/
