Clatskanie High School's boys and girls wrestling teams will send athletes to the State Championships.
Two of the four girls in the program were able to qualify from districts, and the boys program will send three wrestlers. Head Coach Zach Davis said he is excited about how the season has finished and is proud of the team's growth.
"We are a pretty tight-knit group. Not much adversity on our team," Davis said. "They come together to help each other out both on the mat and in the classroom with grades to keep everyone eligible."
Girls battling at districts
According to Davis, the team has "wrestled great this year." Though they only brought three competitors to the districts, the team finished 10th despite their low numbers.
Two standouts in their program were Joss Pember and Natalie Baker. Pember went 29-3 for the year with 24 pins, three tech falls, and two decisions. She won 1st place at girls 1a-4a regional tournament and qualified for the state meet on February 23-24. Baker, a sophomore, went 15-3 for the year and placed second at regional qualifying for state.
"Being a small team and in a new 2A league, it is hard to win a dual meet when we don't have all the weight classes full," Davis said.
While having a small program makes it difficult to compete, the impressive individual showings from Pember and Baker will hopefully lead to good runs at the state tournament.
For the boys wrestling team, they will send two, maybe three, representatives to the state championship. Senior Ernesto Rojas-Bautista and junior Taylor Crawford both qualified for states finishing third and second in their respective weight classes.
Sophomore Ben Blackwood, who qualified for the state tournament last season, finished fourth in his weight division at districts and got a "wildcard" bid to state.
Rojas-Bautista won two tournaments during the regular season, and Davis believes he will have a chance of placing at state. For Crawford, this will be his first state tournament; Davis hopes he will be able to win some of his matches, but that he is competing in one of the toughest divisions.
The state championship has 14 different weight divisions, with ten participants in each division. Clatskanie will be representing 2A/1A-SD1 Special District 1. Each division is a double-elimination bracket, so if a wrestler loses twice, they are out of the tournament.
The Tigers will travel down to Portland Wednesday evening, Feb. 22. Over the next three days, each school division (6A, 5A, 4A, etc.) will battle it out.
Davis is happy with the team's progress and the students' determination for the program overall this year, not just its state qualifiers.
"Every kid on the team has won; nobody has quit," Davis said. "If they try hard they will succeed. It may take a little bit of extra work, but it will pay off."
For Rojas-Bautista, Crawford, Pember, Baker, and Blackwood, the tournament should be a great opportunity to compete at the highest level.
Follow the high school state wrestling championships at osaa.org.
