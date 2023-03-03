Clatskanie Middle/ High School winter sports have drawn to a close.
Girls Wrestling
CMHS sent five wrestlers to the OSAA state championships at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 24, 25, and 26. The competition was delayed because of the turbulent winter weather, but an updated schedule got the tournament up and running after a day of scrambling. The tournament format was a double elimination bracket, so wrestlers who lost two matches were out.
Joss Pember and Natalie Baker were the two members of the girls wrestling team representing Clatskanie at the State Championship. Head Coach Zach Davis said both wrestlers competed well, but neither placed after finishing their weekend with 1-2 records.
“Natalie Baker went 1-2 for the day. After losing her first match, she pinned her second opponent in 1:28,” Davis said. “She lost her third and final match and also did not place but wrestled very well finishing the year with a 14-5 record.”
Pember is a senior and won 1st place at girls 1a-4a regional tournament. Though she lost her first match at States, she pinned her second opponent before being eliminated in her third match. Despite these results, Pember had a fantastic season.
“She finished her high school season with an amazing 30-5 record with 25 pins,” Davis said.
Boys wrestling
On the boys side, Clatskanie was represented by three wrestlers: Senior Ernesto Rojas-Bautista, junior Taylor Crawford, and Sophomore Ben Blackwood.
Blackwood wrestled in one of the most difficult divisions and was eliminated after going 0-2; he finished the season with an overall record of 16-15. Crawford wrestled well but was unable to secure a placement and finished his season with a 14-14 overall record, according to Davis,
“Taylor Crawford had a great run, after losing his 1st match of the day and then receiving a bye in the consolation round 1, he went on to win his next two matches in a row but ultimately lost by fall in his 4th match of the day and did not place,” Davis said.
The final wrestler for Clatskanie, Rojas-Bautista, had the most successful weekend on the mats and placed fourth in the tournament despite battling very hard-nosed competition. His overall record for his final season was 24-7.
“After getting a bye in the first round he wrestled the number 2 seed in the bracket and won by a 13-8 decision,” Davis said. “He lost his 2nd match of the day by a 4-3 decision which got him placed in the consolation bracket against the number 1 seed that had also lost earlier in the day. Ernesto won by fall in 42 seconds, which sent him to the 3rd and 4th place match, where he squared off against Corbin Roe from Knappa, where he lost by pin.”
While none of the wrestlers were able to battle it out in the latter stages of the competition, Davis was happy with the program’s seasons overall.
“The boys team finished the year with 102 wins, 53 of them by pin, and 127 losses,” Davis said. “The girls team had an outstanding season with 59 wins, 29 losses, and an amazing 53 pins as a team.”
Basketball
The CMHS Tigers girls team was defeated by Salem Academy 65-34 in their State playoff matchup on Saturday, Feb. 25. Salem Academy is the first seed in the OnPoint Community Credit Union 2A Girls Basketball State Championship.
“They are number one for a reason,” Tigers Head Coach Mary Sizemore said. “They are a good team and well disciplined.”
The loss signaled the end of the season for Clatskanie girls basketball. After their league playoff Feb. 18, selected players of the team were recognized for All-League awards.
Freshman Joey Sizemore was awarded First Team All-League recognition and All-League Defensive team honors. Seniors Maya Helmen and Kylie Thomas were named to the Third Team All-League, according to Sizemore.
Despite the first-round exit, this season was a success for the Tigers, and their run to the playoffs was impressive.
To follow CMHS Spring sports results, visit osaa.org. Look for feature sports coverage at thechiefnews.com and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.