Clatskanie Middle/High School Sports Schedule
The following information is provided by Clatskanie Middle/High School and is subject to change. Check the school's website or Facebook page for updates.
March 28
High School Junior Varsity Baseball @Knappa 4:30 p.m.
High School Varsity Softball vs. Astoria 5 p.m.
March 30
High School Varsity Baseball @Amity 4:30 p.m.
High School Varsity Softball @Amity 4:30 p.m.
March 31
High School Junior Varsity Baseball vs. Knappa 4:30 p.m.
April 1
High School Track @Molalla 4 p.m.
