Clatskanie baseball and softball seasons are over, with both teams qualifying for state, but ultimately seeing their runs end in the first round and quarterfinals respectively.
Baseball
Clatskanie Middle/High School’s baseball season ended in heartbreak as the Tigers lost in the first round of the playoffs against Bonanza High School in the first round of the 2023 OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union 2A/1A Baseball State Championship on Monday, May 22.
Despite leading for much of the game, Clatskanie ultimately just fell short by a score of 2-3, though they jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead within the first couple of innings.
It was always going to be a close game, as the two teams were similarly ranked. Clatskanie came into the game ranked 15 of the 51 teams in the 2A/1A classification, with an overall record of 13-10. Bonanza entered the day ranked 18 with an overall record of 13-7.
It was the first time the two teams faced off this season, and Bonanza was able to make the key push down the stretch to secure victory. The game was a grind, and pitcher Ayden Boursaw registered his highest pitch count of the season, throwing 101 pitches.
For the Tigers, this season was still a success. The team finished with an above .500 record after a couple of down seasons, and there is plenty of young talent on the roster. Five of the 17 players on their roster are seniors, according to OSAA’s website. Next year the Tigers will hope to see its prominent junior class step up.
Bonanza moved on to the second round and faced the #2-seeded Umpqua Valley Christian on May 24.
Softball
Clatskanie Middle/High School’s softball season has come to an end, as Grant Union/Prairie City bested the Tigers in the quarterfinals of the 2023 OSAA / OnPoint Community Credit Union 2A/1A Softball State Championship.
7-seeded Clatskanie won their first playoff game against Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah on May 24 by a score of 4-1. Their game against Grant Union/Prairie City took place on May 26, and the 2-seed side beat Clatskanie 8-0 but played a full seven innings.
Grant Union/Prairie City is a formidable side and will play in the state finals against Weston-McEwen/Griswold on June 2. For Clatskanie, the season was a return to the big stage after the team was unable to qualify for the state tournament last year.
For a Clatskanie program that won state in 2019 and the COVID-shortened state tournament in 2021, their 3-9 record in league play last season was a blip for a team that has enjoyed a lot of success over the past five years.
This year, the Tigers were back to their high standards and finished with a 13-3 league record, and finished the season on a 9-1 record. Head Coach Teauna Hughes told the Chief that the team mentality was the biggest component of their improvement.
“I think the biggest factor in this year’s success up to this point has been the girls coming together as a team. ‘Playing for the girl next to you rather than for yourself,’” Hughes said.
Looking ahead to next season, the program will deal with the same challenges that many high school programs deal with; the loss of its seniors.
Of the 17 players on Clatskanie’s roster on OSAA.org, six of the athletes are seniors. The departure of more than a third of the team means that younger players will need to step into more prominent roles, not only on the field but as leaders in the locker room.
Luckily, the Tigers have a good crop of young players to help shoulder the burden. Seven of the player on the roster are freshmen this season, and they will likely be the foundation for the program’s success next year and in the coming seasons.
While the Tigers will have wanted to end the season holding the trophy, this season has shown tremendous strides for a team that will continue to compete in the future.
