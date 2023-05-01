Clatskanie Middle/High School is smack in the middle of the league portion of their season, and the teams of the 2A/1A-SD1 Special District 1 are jockeying for position. Claskanie currently sits third in their league behind Nestucca and Willamina.
While they are battling it out for the top spot in Special District 1, the Tigers currently sit ninth in the OSAA’s standings of the 52 teams in the 2A/1A classification. Only Willamina is ranked higher of the teams who are in their league.
After finishing their non-league pre-season 3-4, the Tigers have had a good start to their regular season, going 5-2 in their first seven games at the time of writing. Both losses came against Willamina on April 4 and April 24 by scores of 2-6 and 3-4, respectively.
Their five wins have come against Vernonia, Nestucca, Gaston, Vernonia, and Faith Bible / Life Christian. The highlight of those victories was the 15-0 drubbing of Faith Bible / Life Christian on April 21. The Tigers have been strong at home, and of their seven league games, five have been played at home, and four of those games were victories.
Clatskanie’s defense has been their strong suit through league play. In their five victories, they have not surrendered more than three runs. Even in the games that they did not win, the Tigers have held teams to six runs or fewer. Conversely, Clatskanie will hope to put up more runs in their future games, as they have only scored more than six runs in only two games since the start of their league schedule.
Clatskanie’s win away at Vernonia on April 25 is hopefully a precursor to more offensive displays. The Tigers battered Vernonia 21-1, and that win will hopefully galvanize Clatskanie’s offense in the coming weeks.
With nine games left to play, as of April 20, there is still a lot of season left. Some of the biggest games that the Tigers will circle on their schedule will be the rematch with Nestucca on May 4 and their two fixtures against Knappa on April 27 and May 8.
Nestucca sits above Clatskanie in the 2A/1A-SD1 Special District 1 league, with a 5-2 league record, with their two losses coming against Clatskanie and Gaston. With Willamina sitting at 6-0 in pole position, a berth at state could come down to Clatskanie and Nestucca’s battle for the second spot.
Follow Clatskanie softball game results at osaa.org and look for CMHS sports team features at thechiefnews.com and in the Friday print editions of the Chief.
