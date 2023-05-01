Strong Defense

The CMHS Softball team’s defense has been its strong suit this season, holding teams to under six runs in each game this season.

 Courtesy from Amy Mustola

Clatskanie Middle/High School is smack in the middle of the league portion of their season, and the teams of the 2A/1A-SD1 Special District 1 are jockeying for position. Claskanie currently sits third in their league behind Nestucca and Willamina.

While they are battling it out for the top spot in Special District 1, the Tigers currently sit ninth in the OSAA’s standings of the 52 teams in the 2A/1A classification. Only Willamina is ranked higher of the teams who are in their league.

