The following is from Clatskanie Middle/High School Athletic Director Ryan Tompkins concerning the school sports seasons.
Welcome to the 2020-21 school year. One year ago, you could never have predicted that this is how we would begin the school year.
Although the challenges are many, we are up to the task and are working hard to support kids. The Athletic calendar for this school year has been modified by the OSAA. In summary, there will be the following “4 seasons”:
- Season 1- 8/31-12/27 Conditioning/Skill Building
- Season 2- 12/28-3/7 HS Winter Sports- Boys/Girls Basketball, Wrestling, MS Boys Basketball (1/4-2/3), MS Girls Basketball & Wrestling (2/8-3/17)
- Season 3- 2/22-5/9 HS Fall Sports- Cross Country, Football, Girls Soccer, Volleyball, MS FB, MS VB & MS XC (3/29-4/29)
- Season 4- 4/19-6/27 HS Spring Sports- Baseball, Softball, Track & MS Track (5/3-6/2)
Currently, we are in “Season 1” until Winter Break. The purpose of Season 1 is to offer students the opportunity to participate in physical conditioning and better their individual skills. While the school is in Comprehensive Distance Learning (CDL), these activities will be outdoors only, be limited to groups of 10 students and follow the CMHS Covid Safety Guidelines. Season 1 is optional and is not required in order to “make the team”. We simply want to provide engaging activities for our students’ physical and mental wellbeing. IF you would like your student to participate in these Season 1 activities, here are the steps necessary.
- 1. Register to participate- link
- 2. Have an active physical- the Student Based Health Center is offering physicals by appointment on 9/22 (call 503-556-2178 to schedule)- link to physical
- 3. No User Fees required for any CMHS athletics this year
Once your registration is completed, your student’s coach(s) will reach out and let you know the Season 1 opportunities available to them. Please feel free to call/email me if you have any specific questions. Thank you, Ryan Tompkins.
