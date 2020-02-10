Monday February 10
• 4:30 p.m. MS Girls Basketball vs. Knappa. New start time to accommodate busing
Tuesday February 11
• 4:30 p.m. JV Boys Basketball @Warrenton
• 6 p.m. V Girls Basketball @Warrenton
• 7:30 p.m. V Boys Basketball @Warrenton
Wednesday February 12
• 5:30 p.m. JV2 Boys Basketball @Astoria
• 5:30 p.m. JV Girls Basketball @Astoria
• 7 p.m. JV Boys Basketball @Astoria
• 4 p.m. MS Girls Basketball vs. Rainier [2 quarters “B”, 4 quarters “A”]
• 4 p.m. MS Wrestling Home Meet vs. Astoria, Knappa, Ilwaco, Seaside
Thursday February 13
• 4 p.m. MS Girls Basketball vs. Warrenton
Friday February 14
• 4:30 p.m. JV Girls Basketball vs. Taft
• 4:30 p.m. JV Boys Basketball vs. Taft in Upper Gym
Saturday February 15
• 10 a.m. HS District Wrestling @Amity HS
Monday February 17
HS Boys @Girls Basketball League Playoffs: 5@4 (2/17), winner 5/4@3 (2/18), winner 5/4/3@2 (2/20), winner 5/4/3/2vs1 @McMinnville HS (2/22)
Tuesday February 18
• 4 p.m. MS Girls Basketball vs. Ilwaco
Wednesday February 19
• 4 p.m. MS Wrestling Meet @Rainier
Thursday February 20
• ProActive Coaching: featuring Rob Miller in the CMHS Auditorium:
3:30-4:30 for All Students/Coaches “Choices to Reach Potential”
4:30-5:30 Dinner available in the CMHS commons
5:30-6:30 for all Parents/Coaches/Community “Role of Parents in Athletics”
