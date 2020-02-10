Sports Schedule
Jeremy C. Ruark / The Chief

Monday February 10

• 4:30 p.m. MS Girls Basketball vs. Knappa. New start time to accommodate busing

Tuesday February 11

• 4:30 p.m. JV Boys Basketball @Warrenton

• 6 p.m. V Girls Basketball @Warrenton

• 7:30 p.m. V Boys Basketball @Warrenton

Wednesday February 12

• 5:30 p.m. JV2 Boys Basketball @Astoria

• 5:30 p.m. JV Girls Basketball @Astoria

• 7 p.m. JV Boys Basketball @Astoria

• 4 p.m. MS Girls Basketball vs. Rainier [2 quarters “B”, 4 quarters “A”]

• 4 p.m. MS Wrestling Home Meet vs. Astoria, Knappa, Ilwaco, Seaside

Thursday February 13

• 4 p.m. MS Girls Basketball vs. Warrenton

Friday February 14

• 4:30 p.m. JV Girls Basketball vs. Taft

• 4:30 p.m. JV Boys Basketball vs. Taft in Upper Gym

Saturday February 15

• 10 a.m. HS District Wrestling @Amity HS

Monday February 17

HS Boys @Girls Basketball League Playoffs: 5@4 (2/17), winner 5/4@3 (2/18), winner 5/4/3@2 (2/20), winner 5/4/3/2vs1 @McMinnville HS (2/22)

Tuesday February 18

• 4 p.m. MS Girls Basketball vs. Ilwaco

Wednesday February 19

• 4 p.m. MS Wrestling Meet @Rainier

Thursday February 20

• ProActive Coaching: featuring Rob Miller in the CMHS Auditorium:

3:30-4:30 for All Students/Coaches “Choices to Reach Potential”

4:30-5:30 Dinner available in the CMHS commons

5:30-6:30 for all Parents/Coaches/Community “Role of Parents in Athletics”

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Should Oregon adopted the latest version of Cap and Trade legislation?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.