Monday February 17
6 p.m. HS Boys Basketball League Playoff vs. Taft
$6 adults/$3 students. No league/school passes accepted
Tuesday February 18
4 p.m. MS Girls Basketball vs. Ilwaco
HS Boys Basketball (if win on Monday) @Warrenton: Start TBD
Wednesday February 19
4 p.m. MS Wrestling Meet @Rainier
4 p.m. MS Girls Basketball vs. Warrenton
Thursday February 20
HS Boys Basketball (if win on Tueday) @Willamina: Start TBD
ProActive Coaching featuring Rob Miller in the CMHS Auditorium
- 3:30-4:30 for ALL Students/Coaches “Choices to Reach Potential”
- 4:30-5:30 Dinner available in the CMHS commons
- 5:30-6:30 for all Parents/Coaches/Community “Role of Parents in Athletics”
Saturday February 22
5 p.m.HS Girls Basketball District Championship vs. Willamina @McMinnville HS
7 p.m. HS Boys Basketball District Championship (if win on Thursday) vs. Rainier
Rooter Bus Available for any HS Students: Cost is $3 and must sign up in the office with a permission slip.
Thursday February 27
HS Wrestling depart for State Championships @Memorial Coliseum: Depart 4 p.m.
Friday February 28
4 p.m. HS Wrestling State Championships @Memorial Coliseum
HS Girls Basketball: 1st Round State Playoffs
Saturday February 29
10 a.m. HS Wrestling depart for State Championships @Memorial Coliseum:
HS Boys Basketball: 1st Round State Playoffs
