Sports Schedule
Wednesday January 22

4 p.m. MS Girls Basketball vs. Vernonia

Thursday January 23

4 p.m. MS Girls Basketball @NKN

Friday January 24

4:30 p.m. JV Girls Basketball vs. Vernonia at the CMHS Upper Gym

4:30 p.m. JV Boys Basketball vs. Warrenton

6 p.m. V Boys Basketball vs. Warrenton

7:30 p.m. V Girls Basketball vs. Warrenton

Saturday January 25

10 a.m. HS Boys Wrestling @RA Long

Monday January 27

4 p.m. MS Girls Basketball @Jewell

Tuesday January 28

3 p.m. JV Boys Basketball @Taft

4:30 p.m. JV Girls Basketball @Taft

6 p.m. V Boys Basketball @Taft

7:30 p.m. V Girls Basketball @Taft

4 p.m. MS Wrestling @Ilwaco

Wednesday January 29

3 p.m. HS Boys Wrestling @Willamina

4 p.m. MS Girls Basketball @Knappa

Friday January 30

4:30 p.m. JV Girls Basketball @Rainier

4:30 p.m. JV Boys Basketball @Rainier

6 p.m. V Girls Basketball @Rainier

7:30 p.m. V Boys Basketball @Rainier

Saturday February 1

10 a.m. HS Boys Wrestling @Ilwaco Beach Brawl

