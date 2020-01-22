Wednesday January 22
4 p.m. MS Girls Basketball vs. Vernonia
Thursday January 23
4 p.m. MS Girls Basketball @NKN
Friday January 24
4:30 p.m. JV Girls Basketball vs. Vernonia at the CMHS Upper Gym
4:30 p.m. JV Boys Basketball vs. Warrenton
6 p.m. V Boys Basketball vs. Warrenton
7:30 p.m. V Girls Basketball vs. Warrenton
Saturday January 25
10 a.m. HS Boys Wrestling @RA Long
Monday January 27
4 p.m. MS Girls Basketball @Jewell
Tuesday January 28
3 p.m. JV Boys Basketball @Taft
4:30 p.m. JV Girls Basketball @Taft
6 p.m. V Boys Basketball @Taft
7:30 p.m. V Girls Basketball @Taft
4 p.m. MS Wrestling @Ilwaco
Wednesday January 29
3 p.m. HS Boys Wrestling @Willamina
4 p.m. MS Girls Basketball @Knappa
Friday January 30
4:30 p.m. JV Girls Basketball @Rainier
4:30 p.m. JV Boys Basketball @Rainier
6 p.m. V Girls Basketball @Rainier
7:30 p.m. V Boys Basketball @Rainier
Saturday February 1
10 a.m. HS Boys Wrestling @Ilwaco Beach Brawl
