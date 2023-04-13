Pre-season is over, and league play is ahead for Clatsknaie Middle High School’s baseball and softball programs. With their league record being the defining factor in their playoff hopes, the Tigers will hope their pre-season fixtures have prepped them to hit the ground running.
Softball roundup
Competing in the 2A-1 Northwest League this year, the Tigers have split their first eight games, going 4-4. They finished their pre-season matches on March 30 with a loss to Astoria, ending with a 3-4 record in those games.
However, Clatskanie rebounded and took a victory in their first league game against Vernonia, winning 6-1. This win has them in third in 2A/1A-SD1 Special District 1, behind Willamina and Nestucca. Clatskanie’s overall 2A/1A ranking is 14th out of the 52 teams in that classification.
The Tigers have proven relatively inconsistent in their first eight games but have shown flashes of major offensive potential. In their four wins, they won three of the games by margins of five runs or greater. They’ve also been able to score more than ten runs in three of their victories this season.
On April 7, the Tigers travel away to St. Paul and will try to notch their second league win. St. Paul is 0-3 on the season, and Clatskanie will do their utmost to keep them winless.
Following the St. Paul game, their April 11 contest against Willamina was canceled, according to the OSAA website, and their next opportunity to take the field will be on April 14 against Nestucca.
The Tigers will play each of their league counterparts twice over the course of the season.
Baseball update
Since our last baseball update on March 23, the Tigers have played just one game after their March 30 contest against Rainier was canceled. The canceled contest was their last pre-season game, and they finished their early season with a record of 1-4.
Now into the league portion of their schedule, Clatskanie is off to a good start following a 17-7 trouncing of Portland Christian at home on April 4. Of the seven teams in OSAA’s Special District 1, Clatskanie is ranked second; however, four of the teams have yet to play a league game.
Looking at their overall record, Clatskanie is ranked 34th of the 50 teams in the 2A/1A classification. Clatskanie will travel away to Portland Christian for a doubleheader on April 7 with a good chance to jump in the rankings. Portland Christian is currently ranked 50th on OSAA’s website and is without a win on the season.
Given their 17-7 win over Portland Christian in their first game, the doubleheader will give them a chance to solidify their dominance. For the baseball team, they play each of the five schools in their league three times.
They will host a doubleheader against Gaston on April 14.
Follow CMHS sports at osaa.org, and find our coverage of local sports at thechiefnews.com and in the Friday print editions of the Chief.
