Monday Feb.21
Middle School Wrestling District @Scappoose
Saturday Feb. 26
High School State Wrestling @La Pine High School
High School Girls Basketball State @Nyssa
Monday Feb. 28
High School Spring Sport 1st practice
High School Baseball
High School Softball
High School Track and Field
The following sports schedule is provided by Clatskanie Middle /High School and is subject to change. For additional information, contact CMHS at 503-728-2146.
