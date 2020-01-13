Athletically Speaking
Coming up this week in Athletics:
Tuesday January 14
- JV Boys Basketball vs. Rainier: Start 4:30 p.m. [Main Gym]
- JV Girls Basketball vs. Rainier: Start 4:30 p.m. [Upper Gym]
- V Boys Basketball vs. Rainier: Start 6 p.m.
- V Girls Basketball vs. Rainier: Start 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday January 15
- JV2 Boys Basketball @Knappa: Dismiss 1:30 Depart 1:45 Start 3 p.m. Return 5:15
- MS Girls Basketball vs. Warrenton: Start 4 p.m.
- Home MS Wrestling vs. Banks, Knappa, Rainier and Seaside: Start 4 p.m.
Thursday January 16
- Winter Team Photos: MS Girls Basketball 3:30 @CMHS Upper Gym, Wrestling 4:15 p.m. @Old MS Gym.
Friday January 17
- HS Girls Wrestling @RA Long: Dismiss 2:15, Depart 2:30 Weigh in 3:30 Start 5 p.m. Return 9 p.m.
Coming up next week in Athletics
Monday January 20
- V Boys Basketball vs. Scio @Salem Academy: Depart 12:30 p.m. Start 4:30pm Return 12 a.m.
- V Girls Basketball vs. Sutherlin @Corbin U.: Depart 12:30 p.m. Start 7 p.m. Return 12 a.m.
Tuesday January 21
- JV2 Boys Basketball @Willamina: Dismiss 11:45 a.m. Depart 12 Start 3 p.m. Return 10pm
- JV Girls Basketball @Willamina: Dismiss 11:45am Depart 12 Start 4:30pm Return 10 p.m.
- V Boys Basketball @Willamina: Dismiss 2:45 Depart 3 Start 6 p.m. Return 10 p.m.
- V Girls Basketball @Willamina: Dismiss 2:45 Depart 3 Start 7:30 p.m. Return 11:30 p.m.
- MS Wrestling @Ilwaco: Dismiss 1:30 Depart 1:45 Start 4 Return 8:45 p.m.
Wednesday January 22
- MS Girls Basketball vs. Vernonia: Start 4 p.m.
Thursday January 23
- MS Girls Basketball vs. Vernonia: Dismiss 12:30 Depart 12:45 Start 4 p.m. Return 9 p.m.
Friday January 24
- JV Boys Basketball vs. Warrenton: Start 4:30 p.m.
- V Boys Basketball vs. Warrenton: Start 6 p.m.
- V Girls Basketball vs. Warrenton: Start 7:30 p.m.
Saturday January 25
- HS Boys Wrestling @RA Long: Depart 7:15 Weigh in 8:00am Start 10 a.m. Return 5 p.m.
