Clatskanie Middle/High School Athletic Director Ryan Tompkins has announced two sport cancellations.
12/1
-Middle School Boys Basketball @Knappa has been cancelled for tonight (due to Knappa COVID protocol). MS Boys will have their regularly scheduled practice. HS Wrestling and HS Basketball are still on for tonight.
12/2
-High School Wrestling @ Home on 12/2 has been cancelled (due to multiple opponent cancellations)
