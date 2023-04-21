Clatskanie Middle/High School’s Baseball Team is gaining momentum amid a seven-game win streak, with each of the victories against league opponents.

CMHS Baseball

The CMHS Baseball Team is out to a sizzling 7-0 start in league play.

Their 5-3 win against Nestucca was just the most recent success in a string of triumphs, and Head Coach Ryan Tompkins is feeling good about where the team is and their progression.

