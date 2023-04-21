Clatskanie Middle/High School’s Baseball Team is gaining momentum amid a seven-game win streak, with each of the victories against league opponents.
Their 5-3 win against Nestucca was just the most recent success in a string of triumphs, and Head Coach Ryan Tompkins is feeling good about where the team is and their progression.
“Things are going well. We have had a bunch of first-time varsity players, and they have been improving with each passing day,” Tompkins said. “Like everyone, the weather has been one of the main challenges. We ended up missing out on quite a few preseason games and are almost now to the midpoint of the league year.”
League success
Clatskanie’s schedule sees them play each league opponent in three consecutive games, and they won all three matches against Portland Christian and Gaston.
Against Portland Christian, they won their games 17-7, 13-0, and 17-0. Against Gaston, they beat their opponent by scores of 7-4, 12-2, and 7-1. While they’ve been playing well, Tompkins isn’t taking their success for granted.
“Most of our team goals are centered around league play. So every league win that we come away with, we don’t take for granted,” Tompkins said. “We know as the year progresses, everyone else will be improving, and games will come down to one or two big innings or moments.”
One of the significant strengths of the team has been their steady pitching and solid team defense. They have outscored their league opponents thus far by a count of 78-17.
“Our biggest strength is that our pitchers are consistent strike throwers, and our defense makes routine plays,” Tompkins said. “Our pitchers are averaging nearly 2.5 strikeouts per walk, and our team fielding percentage is around .915.”
While their defense has been the center of their success, Tompkins wants to improve the team’s play at the plate. Despite their impressive score differential, the team’s mentality at the plate needs to improve. As they play stiffer competition late in the season, their current numbers at bat may not cut it.
“Overall, we struggle at the plate. Our team batting average is under .220. We attribute most of that to our approach at the plate,” Tompkins said. “That will be one of our main focuses as the season progresses and give us an opportunity to score more runs.”
After beating Nestucca in their first game, Clatskanie will have its next two games against them on April 21 in an away doubleheader. In the 2A/1A-SD1 Special District 1, Clatskanie sits first of the seven teams in their league, according to OSAA.org.
Going forward
Having played Gaston and Portland Christian, the two bottom teams in the league, the most challenging competition is yet to come. When Clatskanie faces Knappa on April 25 and 28, that will be a test between the top teams. Knappa is also undefeated in league play, boasting a 6-0 record.
Until then, Clatskanie will try and keep their winning ways going. Overall, in the 2A/1A baseball rankings, Clatskanie is ranked 17 of the 51 teams in that classification. If the team can convert more at-bats and keep its defensive presence, Tompkins hopes that the team can qualify for the state playoffs.
“Our overall goal is to be playing our best baseball at the end of the year when games matter the most. We have a league playoff with an opportunity to qualify for the state playoffs,” Tompkins said. “Our goal is to give ourselves an opportunity to make it to the state playoffs and, if successful, give ourselves a chance to make a playoff run.”
