Please note that JV girls basketball has been cancelled at Taft tomorrow, Wednesday, Fed. 2.
Also, we have added MS Basketball games on Thursday at home vs. Astoria at 4 p.m. Below are the revised schedules.
Wednesday Feb. 2
MS Wrestling Home Meet vs. Rainier/St. Helens/Vernonia: Start 4 p.m.
HS JV Girls Basketball @Taft: Start 4 p.m. cancelled
HS JV Boys Basketball @Taft: Start 4 p.m.
HS V Girls Basketball @Taft: Start 5:30 p.m.
HS V Boys Basketball @Taft: Start 7 p.m.
Thursday Feb. 3
● HS JV2 Boys Basketball @Knappa: Start 4:30 p.m.
● HS Wrestling Home Meet vs. Dayton/YC: Start 5 p.m.
● MS Girls Basketball vs. Astoria: Start 4 p.m. *new games
