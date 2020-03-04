The Clatskanie Middle/High School varsity girls basketball team could come away from State competition once again with the championship title.
The Lady Tigers received a warm sendoff from family, class mates, school officials and community members Wednesday morning as the team boarded a bus for Coos Bay.
Clatskanie will face Harrisburg High School at 1:30 Thursday afternoon in the second round of the OSAA / OnPoint Community Credit Union State Basketball Championships.
The contest will be held at North Bend High School.
Follow results here online and at osaa.org.
