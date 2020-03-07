The Clatskanie Middle/High School varsity girls basketball team beat Brookings-Harbor 61-38 Friday, March 6, to advance to the final game at the OSAA / OnPoint Community Credit Union 3A State Basketball Championship.
The Lady Tigers will face Sutherlin in the championship game at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.
CMHS athletic director Ryan Thompkins said a rooter bus will be leaving from the front of Clatskanie Middle/High School at 9 a.m. Saturday tomorrow and returning at 2 a.m. Sunday.
The cost for CMHS students is $10 and for adults $15. This will include admission to the game, but not meals. Contact rtompkins@csd.k12.or.us in order to guarantee your spot.
