The Clatskanie Middle/High School (CMHS) baseball field will be getting a new name on Friday, April 23.
The field will be renamed, Lester Wallace Field, in honor of former Clatskanie High School baseball coach, physical education teacher and current Clatskanie resident.
Wallace coached for 22 years for the Tigers, from 1978-1999, and is a member of the Oregon High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame.
"Lester was instrumental in the construction and maintaining of the present high school baseball field," CMHS Athletic Director Ryan Tompkins said.
The field was completed and first used in 1983, with the help of many involved including Lester and then Athletic Director, Ron Puzey, according to Tompkins.
"The field was originally named Ron Puzey Field, though Mr. Puzey would often state it was Wallace who should be honored," Tompkins said. "In cooperation with the Wallace and Puzey families, it was determined that perhaps a change was deserved. In addition to renaming the baseball field, the CMHS Gymnasium will be named the Ron Puzey Gymnasium, (while maintaining Bryan Linn court).
Puzey passed away in March of 2019. He spent 35 years in Clatskanie as a teacher, coach and athletic director and was instrumental in the construction and design of the current gym.
A dedication ceremony for the high school gym is to be decided for a future school basketball game.
CMHS hosts a doubleheader baseball game against Warrenton at 3 p.m. Friday. Between games, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a ceremony will be conducted to recognize Wallace.
Due to COVID protocols, Tompkins asks that spectators maintain 6-feet distance from non-household members and wear a mask at all times. Spectator occupancy for the field is limited to 150 people.
The baseball field is located at Clatskanie Middle High School at 471 SW Bel Air Drive in Clatskanie. For more information, call CMHS at 503-728-2146.
