Judd Stutzman has been hired as the new varsity football coach at Clatskanie Middle/High School (CMHS).
Stutzman has been an assistant coach for George Fox University since 2017 working with wide receivers and corner backs. He is currently a fourth grade teacher in Hillsboro. Previously, Stutzman played three years as a defensive back at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Stutzman said he values culture and feels that, “relationships and people are what create culture.”
As the CMHS varsity football coach, Stutzman said he will offer, “a value on character and a relentless pursuit of excellence in education and athletics.”
Clatskanie is scheduled to begin its football season on February 22 following the state guidelines in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stutzman replaces Tim Warren who held the football head coaching position at Clatskanie since 2010.
CMHS Athletic Director Ryan Tompkins said Warren had to step down as head coach due to changes in his work schedule.
"Many times (as we’ve seen this fall) our coaches are employed outside of the district and can sometimes reach a point where the time commitment is no longer possible," Tompkins said. "He was one of our longest tenured coaches and we appreciated his dedication over the years. He has left a lasting positive impact on those he coached."
Tompkins said the school is excited for Stutzman to take over the program.
"We feel he checks all of the boxes, that he is energetic, character-driven, great with students and knowledgeable about the game," Tompkins said. "He’ll have his first introduction to the kids next Wednesday from 4:30-6:30 as they will have a conditioning/skill-building practice. Masks and distancing required are required.”
