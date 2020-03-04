Clatskanie Middle/High School seniors Dawson Evenson and Jonathan Moravec, described as the 6’5” “twin towers” of the school varsity basketball team, have both received All-League honors.
Evenson was named to the first team, and Moravec received second team status.
Evenson has signed as a pitcher for Linn-Benton Community College’s baseball team next year. Moravec will attend Oregon State University studying engineering.
The two received the All-League honors at the recent district championship event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.