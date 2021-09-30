Clatskanie MIddle/High School Sports Schedule
Friday Oct. 1
● 7 p.m. High School Football @ Warrenton
Monday Oct. 4
● 4 p.m. Middle School Football vs. Knappa
Tuesday Oct. 5
● 4:15 p.m. High School Girls Soccer vs. Banks 4 @Rainier
● 4 p.m. Middle School Volleyball vs. Rainier
Wednesday Oct. 6
● 4 p.m. Middle School Volleyball @Knappa
● 4 p.m. Cross Country @Trojan Relays
Thursday Oct. 7
● 4 p.m. High Sschool Volleyball @ Willlamina
● 6 p.m. High School Girls Soccer @Valley Catholic
Friday Oct. 8
● 7 p.n. High School Football @ Yamhill-Carlton
Saturday Oct. 9
● 10 a.m. High School Volleyball @ Seaside Tourney
● 10 a.m. Cross Country @Rainier Invite
