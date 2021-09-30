Sports Schedule
Buy Now
Jeremy C. Ruark / The Chief

 Clatskanie MIddle/High School Sports Schedule

Friday Oct. 1

● 7 p.m. High School Football @ Warrenton

Monday Oct. 4

● 4 p.m. Middle School Football vs. Knappa

Tuesday Oct. 5

● 4:15 p.m. High School Girls Soccer vs. Banks 4 @Rainier

● 4 p.m. Middle School Volleyball vs. Rainier

Wednesday Oct. 6

● 4 p.m. Middle School Volleyball @Knappa

● 4 p.m. Cross Country @Trojan Relays

Thursday Oct. 7

● 4 p.m. High Sschool Volleyball @ Willlamina

● 6 p.m. High School Girls Soccer @Valley Catholic

Friday Oct. 8

● 7 p.n. High School Football @ Yamhill-Carlton

Saturday Oct. 9

● 10 a.m. High School Volleyball @ Seaside Tourney

● 10 a.m. Cross Country @Rainier Invite

0
0
0
0
0



(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.