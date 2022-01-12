CMHS Sports Schedule
Jeremy C. Ruark / The Chief

Clatskanie Middle/High School Sports Schedule

The following sports schedule has been provided by Clatskanie Middle/High School. Dates, times and locations are subject to change.

Friday Jan. 14

●HS JV Boys Basketball vs. Taft

●HS JV Girls Basketball vs. Taft

●HS V Boys Basketball vs. Taft

Jan. 18

●HS JV Boys Basketball vs. Rainier

●HS V Boys Basketball vs. Rainier

Wednesday Jan. 19

●Home MS Wrestling vs. Knappa, Rainier

●MS Girls Basketball vs. Vernonia

Thursday Jan. 20

●MS Girls Basketball @NKN

●HS Wrestling @ Warrenton

Saturday Jan. 22

●HS Wrestling @ R.A. Long

