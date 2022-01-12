Clatskanie Middle/High School Sports Schedule
The following sports schedule has been provided by Clatskanie Middle/High School. Dates, times and locations are subject to change.
Friday Jan. 14
●HS JV Boys Basketball vs. Taft
●HS JV Girls Basketball vs. Taft
●HS V Boys Basketball vs. Taft
Jan. 18
●HS JV Boys Basketball vs. Rainier
●HS V Boys Basketball vs. Rainier
Wednesday Jan. 19
●Home MS Wrestling vs. Knappa, Rainier
●MS Girls Basketball vs. Vernonia
Thursday Jan. 20
●MS Girls Basketball @NKN
●HS Wrestling @ Warrenton
Saturday Jan. 22
●HS Wrestling @ R.A. Long
