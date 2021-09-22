The following information is provided by Clatskanie Middle/High School Athletic Director Ryan Tompkins.
Clatskanie High School volleyball has been cancelled for tonight. Due to COVID health and safety protocols, we will be rescheduling the following contests over the next two weeks:
- 9/22 vs. Willamina
- 9/23 @ Rainier
- 9/30 vs. Warrenton
- 10/5 @Taft.
