Clatskanie Middle/High School athletes and coaches endured 2020 and this year with set backs and challenges triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, but over the past few months the teams have come back strong.
With the state’s health and safety limitations, the regular sports seasons have been adjusted and abbreviated. The following is a conversation with Clatskanie Middle/High School Athletic Director Ryan Tompkins to gain insight into the remaining sports season as the students wrap up 2021.
The Chief: What limitations are the teams facing with this season?
Ryan Tompkins: We are excited to be playing, but there’s never been a busier time. Kids have a lot going on with the end of the school year, summer jobs and graduation. There is a dip in participating for Season 4, compared to the other seasons as schedule conflicts are prevalent. Regardless, we are excited to be offering the opportunity, that just a few weeks ago, seemed pretty bleak.
The Chief: What limitations (at this point) are the spectators facing?
Tompkins: Under high risk, our occupancy limits are 10% of the occupancy or 50, whichever is greater. Under high risk, spectators will be very limited. We may have an opportunity to permit one or two guests, but that will be determined by the metrics and will change from school-to-school.
The Chief: What is your hope that the kids take away from this abbreviated season and the lessons that they might take with them in life?
Tompkins: Ultimately the experiences of getting to play and the memories that you gain in HS, are irreplaceable. Something as simple as a bus ride with your friends, is an experience that I feel is worth all of the effort for us to offer for the students of Clatskanie.
See results of Clatskanie Middle/High School sports competition at the osaa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.