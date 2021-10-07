Friday October 8
● 7 p.m. High School Football @ Yamhill-Carlton
Saturday October 9
● 10 a.m. High School Volleyball @ Seaside Tourney
● 10 a.m. Cross Country @Rainier Invite
Monday October 11
● 4 p.m. For JV 5:30 p.m. for Varsity High School Volleyball @Rainier
● 4:45 p.m. Middle School Volleyball vs. Rainier
● 6 p.m. High School Girls Soccer @Tillamook
Tuesday October 12
● 4 p.m. For JV 5:30 p.m. For Varsity High School Volleyball vs. Rainier
• 4 p.m. Middle School Football vs. Seaside
Wednesday October 13
● 3:15 p.m. High School Softball Informational Meeting in the CMHS Commons
● 4 p.m. For JV 5:30 p.m. For Varsity High School Volleyball vs. Warrenton
Thursday October 14
● 4 p.m. Middle School Volleyball vs. Vernonia (8th grade only)
● 4:00 p.m. Cross Country @Vernonia
● 4:15 p.m. High School Girls Soccer @Seaside
Friday October 15
● 7 p.m. Varsity Football vs. Corbett Homecoming Game
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.