Wednesday February 26
2 p.m. Middle School Wrestling District Tournament at St. Helens High School.
Thursday February 27
High School Wrestling depart for State Championships at Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
Friday February 28
4 p.m. High School Wrestling State Championships at Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
6 p.m. High School Girls Basketball 1st Round State Playoffs vs. De La Salle: $8 adult/$5 student [OSAA Passes Only] Gates open to the public at 5 p.m.
Saturday February 29
10 a.m. High School Wrestling State Championships at Memorial Coliseum.
Monday March 2
3:45 p.m. High School Spring Sports First Practices: Baseball/Softball/Track. All athletes must have an active physical, $100 user fee and register online.
Thursday March 5-7
High School Girls Basketball at State Championships in Coos Bay.
