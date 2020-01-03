Sports Schedule
Jeremy C. Ruark / The Chief

Clatskanie Middle High School Sports Schedule

Girls Varsity Basketball

Banks Tourney

6 p.m. Friday Jan. 3 vs Banks High School

13050 Main St. Banks

Banks Tourney

6 p.m Saturday Jan. 4 Vs Banks High School

13050 Main St. Banks

Boys Varsity Basketball

Salem Academy Tourney

7:30 p.m. Friday Jan. 3 vs Salem Academy

942 Lancaster Dr. NE Salem

Salem Academy Tourney

7:30 p.m. Saturday Jan. 4 vs Salem Academy

942 Lancaster Dr. NE Salem

7:30 p.m. Monday Jan. 6

Wahkiakum High School

CMHS Main Gym

Coed Varsity Wrestling

Jim Bair Classic

10 a.m. Saturday Jan 4. vs Castle Rock High School at Castle Rock

5180 Wayside Highway Castle Rock, Wash

