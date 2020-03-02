Monday March 2
3:45 p.m HS Spring Sports First Practices. Baseball/Softball/Track. All athletes must have an active physical, $100 user fee and register online.
Wednesday March 4
9 a.m. High Girls Basketball team departs in front of the school for the State Championships in Coos Bay.
Thursday March 5
1:30 p.m. High School Girls Basketball State Championships vs. Harrisburg at North Bend High School.
Friday March 6
1:30 p.m. High School Girls Basketball State Championships vs. Opponent to be determined (TBD).
Saturday March 7
High School Girls Basketball State Championships vs. TBD. If girls play in the championship, rooter bus will leave at 9 a.m. (2 a.m. return)
Coming up next week in Athletics:
Saturday March 14
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Booster’s Spring Sports Clean up! (Weather dependent).
