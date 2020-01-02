Clatskanie Middle High School Sports Schedule
Girls Varsity Basketball
Banks Tourney
6 p.m. Friday Jan. 3 vs Banks High School
13050 Main St. Banks
Banks Tourney
6 p.m Saturday Jan. 4 Vs Banks High School
13050 Main St. Banks
Boys Varsity Basketball
Salem Academy Tourney
7:30 p.m. Friday Jan. 3
942 Lancaster Dr. NE Salem
Salem Academy Tourney
7:30 p.m. Saturday Jan. 4 vs Salem Academy
942 Lancaster Dr. NE Salem
7:30 p.m. Monday Jan. 6
Wahkiakum High School
CMHS Main Gym
Coed Varsity Wrestling
Jim Bair Classic
10 a.m. Saturday Jan 4. vs Castle Rock High School at Castle Rock
5180 Wayside Highway Castle Rock, Wash
