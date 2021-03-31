Clatskanie Middle/High School (CMHS) baseball players and coaches are preparing for the 2021 spring sports season that begins in mid April.
CMHS Athletic Director and Varsity Baseball Coach Ryan Tompkins said the pandemic-related abbreviated season will be challenging. In the following conversation, Tompkins gives us his insight into the new season.
The Chief: As you prepare for the new season, how do you plan to help guide the players and what are you telling them to expect with the abbreviated season due to the pandemic?
Ryan Tompkins: Our whole goal with the abbreviated season is just to provide the opportunity to play. There will be a lot of rust and inexperience, but in the grand scheme of things, we are simply excited to get out and play some baseball.
The Chief: What do you hope would be the strengths of the team and what do you see as the weaknesses?
Tompkins: We are a full year removed from organized baseball and will ultimately have a lot of inexperience and unknowns. From the kids returning, there are a bunch of great kids that have great attitudes and a strong work ethic. We expect to make great strides as a team in a short amount of time.
The Chief: What will be the key training you'll stress at practices and why?
Tompkins: Fundamentals and basics will be the priority. Throw strikes, make the routine defensive plays, and make good swings at good pitches.
The Chief: What teams would you expect the most challenges from this season, and why?
Tompkins: I think every team in our league will have solid clubs this year. Due to the time away from playing, there will definitely be a lot of new faces around the league.
CMHC hosts Seaside at 5 p.m. April 16 in the season opener.
Follow CMHS sports competition results at osaa.com and look for sports features in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
