Clatskanie Middle/High School hosted Taft in a doubleheader baseball game on Wednesday afternoon, April 28.
In the first game, Taft won 12-0 on eight hits and six Clatskanie errors. The three hits were by Jordyn Ward, Mitchell Bailey, Matt Knaus. Ayden Boursaw pitched four innings allowing five hits and striking out four.
In the second game, the Tigers entered the seventh inning trailing 6-4. The Tigers scored three runs on a two bases loaded walks and a fielders choice ground out by Dylan Blackwood.
Topher McDonnell and Dylan each had two hits for the Tigers. McDonnell got the win for the Clatskanie, going the distance striking out five.
Final score in game two was Clatskanie 7 Taft 6.
The Tigers (1-4) travel to Rainier on Tuesday.
Clatskanie Middle/High School Athletic Director Ryan Tompkins contributed to this report.
